Crimes reported for July 8, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 158th Street East and Avenue N
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Leatherwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue J-7
BURGLARY: 44200 block Elm Avenue
BURGLARY: 5000 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: Avenue K-4 and Gadsden Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Genoa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-13
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3600 block Milky Way Court
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
