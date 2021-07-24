Crimes reported for July 8, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17300 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 43200 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8
ASSAULT: 43400 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44300 block Acacia Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue Q-7
HOMICIDE: 4800 block Adobe Drive
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
