Crimes reported for July 7, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Gadsden Street
BURGLARY: 800 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 44900 block 16th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue K-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block Conestoga Canyon Road
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 12th Street West
ROBBERY: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway
