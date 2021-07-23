Crimes reported for July 7, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Lingard Street
ASSAULT: 400 block Corona Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 10200 block East Avenue E-8
BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L-4
BURGLARY: 44100 block Georgia Court
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Fig Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue P-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39000 block Carriage Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block Bolton Avenue
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East
