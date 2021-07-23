Crime map, July 23, 2021

Crimes reported for July 7, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Lingard Street

ASSAULT: 400 block Corona Court

ASSAULT: 44100 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 10200 block East Avenue E-8

BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L-4

BURGLARY: 44100 block Georgia Court

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Seventh Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Fig Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37900 block 15th Street East

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue P-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39000 block Carriage Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block Bolton Avenue

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East

