Crimes reported for July 6-7, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 2400 block Soledad Canyon Road
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 42800 block Blue Hills Drive
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Brianna Avenue
ASSAULT: 1600 block Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L-6
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block Yaffa Street
ASSAULT: 44000 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Pagoda Way
ASSAULT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Barham Court
ASSAULT: 45900 block Foxtail Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 42100 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
HOMICIDE: 1100 block West Avenue J-14
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 42200 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 43400 block 18th Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 900 block West Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
PALMDALE
ARSON: 39400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 35800 block 52nd Street East
ASSAULT: 36200 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 37600 block Harvey Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenraven Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 39200 block Victoria Street
ASSAULT: 39900 block Gorham Lane
ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 1500 block Kings Road
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37300 block 60th Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
RAPE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4100 block Bolton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5500 block Cordiva Court
