Crimes reported for July 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 2700 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11300 block East Avenue R-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 80th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue Q-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 6300 block West Avenue J-9
