Crimes reported for July 22, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 42900 block 39th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue K-15
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue G
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 38700 block Desert View Drive
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L-4
