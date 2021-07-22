Crime map, July 22, 2021

Crimes reported for July 22, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 42900 block 39th Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue K-15

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue G

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 38700 block Desert View Drive

THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L-4

