Crimes reported for July 5, 2023
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Cajun Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 37800 block 67th Street East
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue O-4
BURGLARY: 37900 block Janus Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38700 block La Mancha Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
