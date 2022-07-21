Crime map, July 21, 2022

Crimes reported for July 5, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block Brianna Avenue

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 45100 block Loma Vista Drive

ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

ASSAULT: 6000 block Treehaven Court

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street

RAPE: Avenue K-8 and Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Fern Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Foxton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 46200 block 30th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 37600 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Lasker Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12300 block East Avenue V-10

