Crimes reported for July 5, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Brianna Avenue
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 45100 block Loma Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
ASSAULT: 6000 block Treehaven Court
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
RAPE: Avenue K-8 and Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Fern Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 46200 block 30th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 37600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Lasker Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12300 block East Avenue V-10
