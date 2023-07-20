Crimes reported for July 4, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13
ASSAULT: Avenue H and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Second Street East
LLANO
THEFT: 213rd Street East and Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 4800 block Minstrel Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12700 block Pearlossom Highway
