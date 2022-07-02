Crimes reported for June 16, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8
ASSAULT: 43700 block Higbee Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
BURGLARY: 8500 block West Avenue C-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 210st Street East and Avenue F-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 87th Street East and Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 40600 block Saddlebrook Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Technology Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 41200 block Myrtle Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.