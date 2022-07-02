Crime map, July 2, 2022

Crimes reported for June 16, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8

ASSAULT: 43700 block Higbee Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

BURGLARY: 8500 block West Avenue C-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 210st Street East and Avenue F-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 87th Street East and Fort Tejon Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 40600 block Saddlebrook Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Technology Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 41200 block Myrtle Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.