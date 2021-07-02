Crime map, July 2, 2021

Crimes reported for June 16, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block West Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 2700 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 300 block West Kettering Street

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 8700 block West Avenue E-8

ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1600 block Silvia Court

ROBBERY: 44400 block Elm Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Hanstead Avenue

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44900 block Fern Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue K-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 38300 block Rita Street

ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7

BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue O

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue L-14

