Crimes reported for June 16, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 2700 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 300 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 8700 block West Avenue E-8
ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1600 block Silvia Court
ROBBERY: 44400 block Elm Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Hanstead Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44900 block Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue K-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38300 block Rita Street
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue O
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue L-14
