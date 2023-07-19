Crimes reported for July 3, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for July 3, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 178th Street East
ASSAULT: 40900 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44200 block Tahoe Way
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cerisa Street
BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Kaylyn Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11100 block Manzanita Mesa Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 3300 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 3500 block Desert Oak Drive
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Ninth Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block Cortina Way
BURGLARY: 39000 block Willowvale Road
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4100 block Sungate Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 10th Place East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.