Crimes reported for July 3, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40100 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 49200 block 45th Street West
BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 44700 block Shadow Crest Drive
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37900 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 5500 block East Avenue T-10
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 300 block Makin Avenue
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 39500 block 23rd Street West
BURGLARY: 39500 block Victoria Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Calistoga Street
THEFT: 36400 block Windtree Circle
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
ROBBERY: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
