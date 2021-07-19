Crime map, July 19, 2021

Crimes reported for July 3, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 40100 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 49200 block 45th Street West

BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East

BURGLARY: 44700 block Shadow Crest Drive

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 37900 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: 5500 block East Avenue T-10

BURGLARY: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 300 block Makin Avenue

BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 39500 block 23rd Street West

BURGLARY: 39500 block Victoria Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Calistoga Street

THEFT: 36400 block Windtree Circle

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

PEARBLOSSOM

ROBBERY: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

