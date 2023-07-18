Crimes reported for July 1-2, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15200 block Gray Stallion Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 43000 block Bloomingpark Street
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 47200 block 60th Street East
RAPE: 44700 block Christie Avenue
ROBBERY: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: Jackman Avenue and Redwood Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Vinyard Drive
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 43800 block Rembrandt Street
THEFT: 44400 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Camellia Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue H-12
VEHICLE THEFT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
RAPE: 11300 block East Avenue R
THEFT: Longview Road and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 2400 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 3400 block San Clemente Court
ASSAULT: 3600 block Strawberry Court
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Friendly Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Landon Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue R-12
ROBBERY: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Coventry Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Cheseboro Road and Mount Emma Road
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
