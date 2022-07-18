Crimes reported for July 2, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 7500 block Valley Sage Road
AGUA DULCE
THEFT: 32200 block Agua Dulce Canyon Road
ELIZABETH LAKE
BURGLARY: 42500 block Ranch Club Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue H-12
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block Bluebell Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 43300 block Brandon Thomas Court
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Nicobar Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block Cinema Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36900 block Cadmia Court
ASSAULT: 37300 block Calle Mazatlan
ASSAULT: 38000 block 17th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
