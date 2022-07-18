Crime map, July 18, 2022

Crimes reported for July 2, 2022

ACTON

THEFT: 7500 block Valley Sage Road

AGUA DULCE

THEFT: 32200 block Agua Dulce Canyon Road

ELIZABETH LAKE

BURGLARY: 42500 block Ranch Club Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue H-12

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1600 block Bluebell Street

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue J-14

ASSAULT: 43300 block Brandon Thomas Court

BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Nicobar Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block Cinema Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36900 block Cadmia Court

ASSAULT: 37300 block Calle Mazatlan

ASSAULT: 38000 block 17th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.