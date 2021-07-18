Crimes reported for July 2, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K-13
ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 41700 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: Division Street and West Norberry Street
HOMICIDE: 2700 block West Newgrove Street
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 25th Street East and Avenue I
ROBBERY: 45000 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 46200 block 30th Street East
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 7300 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 36900 block 101st Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue M-4
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue P-5
BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue O
BURGLARY: 38000 block 52nd Street East
BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
