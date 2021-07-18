Crime map, July 18, 2021

Crimes reported for July 2, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-6

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K-13

ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 41700 block 45th Street West

ASSAULT: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: Division Street and West Norberry Street

HOMICIDE: 2700 block West Newgrove Street

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 25th Street East and Avenue I

ROBBERY: 45000 block Yucca Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 46200 block 30th Street East

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 7300 block Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 36900 block 101st Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue M-4

ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue P-5

BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue O

BURGLARY: 38000 block 52nd Street East

BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

