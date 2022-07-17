Crime map, July 17, 2022

Crimes reported for July 1, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 3300 block Marilynn Street

ASSAULT: 44100 block 35th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Cerisa Street

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue

ROBBERY: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 47800 block 40th Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 136th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-3

ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 4000 block Vitrina Lane

ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Gableview Street

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2700 block Chantel Lane

THEFT: 38500 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

