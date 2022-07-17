Crimes reported for July 1, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 3300 block Marilynn Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block 35th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cerisa Street
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
ROBBERY: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 47800 block 40th Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 136th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-3
ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 4000 block Vitrina Lane
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Gableview Street
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2700 block Chantel Lane
THEFT: 38500 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
