Crime map, July 17, 2021

Crimes reported for July 1, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-13

ASSAULT: 43400 block Emelia Lane

ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Robinson Drive

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-6

BURGLARY: 43800 block Freer Way

BURGLARY: 43900 block 58th Street West

ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: Division Street and Pillsbury Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block Windsor Place

ASSAULT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive

ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Center Drive

