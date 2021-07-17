Crimes reported for July 1, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 43400 block Emelia Lane
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Robinson Drive
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-6
BURGLARY: 43800 block Freer Way
BURGLARY: 43900 block 58th Street West
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: Division Street and Pillsbury Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Windsor Place
ASSAULT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Center Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.