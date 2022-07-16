Crimes reported for June 30, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43700 block Elena Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Mulberry Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 116th Street East and Hampel Avenue
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sumac Avenue
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 40200 block Castana Lane
ROBBERY: 65th Street East and Avenue R
ROBBERY: 38400 block 10th Place East
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2800 block Apolena Way
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 42200 block 50th Street West
