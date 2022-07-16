Crime map, July 16, 2022

Crimes reported for June 30, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43700 block Elena Street

ASSAULT: 44700 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Mulberry Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 116th Street East and Hampel Avenue

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38400 block Sumac Avenue

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 40200 block Castana Lane

ROBBERY: 65th Street East and Avenue R

ROBBERY: 38400 block 10th Place East

ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 2800 block Apolena Way

THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 42200 block 50th Street West

