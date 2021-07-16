Crimes reported for June 30, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41500 block 154th Street East
BURGLARY: 15700 block Indian Falls Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3800 block Nolina Circle
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: Kingtree Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 18th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block Sachs Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2100 block Coconut Place
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 39500 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
