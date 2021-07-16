Crime map, July 16, 2021

Crimes reported for June 30, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 41500 block 154th Street East

BURGLARY: 15700 block Indian Falls Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Kildare Street

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3800 block Nolina Circle

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: Kingtree Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 43800 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 18th Street East and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block Sachs Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2100 block Coconut Place

ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 39500 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1

