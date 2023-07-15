Crimes reported for June 29-30, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41100 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 2100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 300 block West Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block 31st Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block Mays Court
ASSAULT: East Avenue K-4 and First View Lane
ROBBERY: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block Beechwood Street
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Fig Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block Tangerine Street
ASSAULT: 36500 block Buckboard Court
ASSAULT: 37800 block 42nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Juniper Tree Road
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 600 block Callet Street
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38300 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 12200 block Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block Coronet Court
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 90th Street East
