Crime map, July 15, 2022

Crimes reported for June 29, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 18200 block East Avenue Q

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 44700 block Cerisa Street

ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8

THEFT: 43800 block Freer Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue L-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Lostwood Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue N-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block Bonita Drive

