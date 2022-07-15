Crimes reported for June 29, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 18200 block East Avenue Q
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Cerisa Street
ASSAULT: 45100 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8
THEFT: 43800 block Freer Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue L-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Lostwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue N-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block Bonita Drive
