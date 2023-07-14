Crimes reported for June 28, 2023
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for June 28, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 43300 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44800 block 70th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 45900 block 70th Street East
THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 36900 block 96th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37200 block Waterman Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Juniper Tree Road
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-5
ROBBERY: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.