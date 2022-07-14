Crimes reported for June 28, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13

ASSAULT: 44500 block Tabler Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Drivers Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Carpenter Drive

NEENACH

VEHICLE THEFT: 51500 block 280th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 42nd Street East and East Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 4300 block East Avenue Q-14

ASSAULT: 5300 block East Avenue R-4

ROBBERY: 1500 block High Point Drive

ROBBERY: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 38400 block Landon Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block Trenton Avenue

