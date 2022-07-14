Crimes reported for June 28, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 44500 block Tabler Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Drivers Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Carpenter Drive
NEENACH
VEHICLE THEFT: 51500 block 280th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 42nd Street East and East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 4300 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 5300 block East Avenue R-4
ROBBERY: 1500 block High Point Drive
ROBBERY: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 38400 block Landon Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block Trenton Avenue
