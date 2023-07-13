Crimes reported for June 27, 2023
Crimes reported for June 27, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16100 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2600 block Brentwood Drive
ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 600 block Esther Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Fern Avenue
BURGLARY: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ROBBERY: Fern Avenue and Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 82nd Street East and Avenue V
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue P-14
ASSAULT: 37900 block Wesley Court
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 4900 block Pacifica Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2200 block Mark Avenue
THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Goldenrain Street
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14
