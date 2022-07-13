Crimes reported for June 27, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block 168th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Mahogany Street
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L-8
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Milling Street
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue J-2
ROBBERY: 4000 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 43400 block 16th Street West
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 55th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Avenue R-8 and Segovia Way
ASSAULT: East Avenue R-9 and Larkin Avenue
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Colchester Court
