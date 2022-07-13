0713 crime map

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for June 27, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block 168th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block Mahogany Street

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L-8

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Milling Street

ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue J-2

ROBBERY: 4000 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 43400 block 16th Street West

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 55th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: Avenue R-8 and Segovia Way

ASSAULT: East Avenue R-9 and Larkin Avenue

ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Colchester Court

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.