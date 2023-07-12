Crimes reported for June 26, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40900 block 169th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 172nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Estralla Lane
ASSAULT: 44900 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43700 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Benald Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
THEFT: 38700 block Ninth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: West Avenue S and Geiger Street
