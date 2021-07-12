Crime map, July 12, 2021

Crimes reported for June 26, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J-3

ASSAULT: 150th Street East and Avenue F

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 45000 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 8300 block West Avenue E-12

THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Glenraven Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block Rainbow Terrace

ROBBERY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40900 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue S

