Crimes reported for June 26, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 150th Street East and Avenue F
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 45000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 8300 block West Avenue E-12
THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Glenraven Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block Rainbow Terrace
ROBBERY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40900 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
