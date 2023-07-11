Crimes reported for June 24-25, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 3000 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 122nd Street East and Avenue K
RAPE: 16100 block Sweetaire Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 17300 block Valeport Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Fieldspring Street and Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Spearman Avenue
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 500 block East Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44000 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block Nugent Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Yew Street
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Yucca Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: East Avenue R-2 and Longview Road
LLANO
ASSAULT: 228th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block Garnet Avenue
ASSAULT: 2200 block Scott Avenue
ASSAULT: 37200 block 37th Street East
ASSAULT: 37600 block Lasker Avenue
ASSAULT: 40400 block Fieldcrest Lane
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
