Crime map, July 11, 2022

Crimes reported for June 25, 2022

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 36000 block Via Famero Drive

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Newgrove Street

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-9

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44600 block Grove Lane

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue K

HOMICIDE: 43700 block Foxton Avenue

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 21100 block West Avenue C

THEFT: 44600 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7200 block Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 9000 block East Avenue U

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 1700 block Morisan Avenue

ASSAULT: 2000 block Rhubarb Lane

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 37400 block Cambridge Lane

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R

