Crimes reported for June 25, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 36000 block Via Famero Drive
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block Grove Lane
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue K
HOMICIDE: 43700 block Foxton Avenue
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 21100 block West Avenue C
THEFT: 44600 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7200 block Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 9000 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 1700 block Morisan Avenue
ASSAULT: 2000 block Rhubarb Lane
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 37400 block Cambridge Lane
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.