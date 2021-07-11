Crimes reported for June 25, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 43800 block Fallon Drive
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1900 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-10
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: Avenue T and Longview Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 3600 block Milky Way Court
ASSAULT: 36600 block Rose Street
ASSAULT: 37600 block Cluny Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R
ROBBERY: 39400 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block 56th Street West
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
