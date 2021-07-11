Crime map, July 11, 2021

Crimes reported for June 25, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-14

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 43800 block Fallon Drive

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1900 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J-10

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: Avenue T and Longview Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 3600 block Milky Way Court

ASSAULT: 36600 block Rose Street

ASSAULT: 37600 block Cluny Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue R

ROBBERY: 39400 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42400 block 56th Street West

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

