Crime map, July 10, 2022

Crimes reported for June 24, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39000 block 163rd Street East

ASSAULT: 41100 block 162nd Street East

THEFT: 40100 block 176th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-4

BURGLARY: 45300 block Trevor Avenue

ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 3800 block West Avenue J-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Motor Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Carol Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 4900 block Sunburst Drive

ASSAULT: 6800 block Princessa Drive

BURGLARY: 37300 block Daybreak Street

BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 38000 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 36900 block Firethorn Street

THEFT: 38500 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block Portola Drive

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue M-2

