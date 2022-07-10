Crimes reported for June 24, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39000 block 163rd Street East
ASSAULT: 41100 block 162nd Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-4
BURGLARY: 45300 block Trevor Avenue
ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 3800 block West Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Motor Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Carol Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 4900 block Sunburst Drive
ASSAULT: 6800 block Princessa Drive
BURGLARY: 37300 block Daybreak Street
BURGLARY: 41800 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 36900 block Firethorn Street
THEFT: 38500 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block Portola Drive
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue M-2
