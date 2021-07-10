Crime map, July 10, 2021

Crimes reported for June 24, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 41500 block 156th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: Oldfield Street and Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-9

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 800 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Spanish Broom Drive

ASSAULT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Drive

BURGLARY: 37600 block 13th Street East

