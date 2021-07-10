Crimes reported for June 24, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41500 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: Oldfield Street and Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-9
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 800 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Date Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block Conifer Drive
BURGLARY: 37600 block 13th Street East
