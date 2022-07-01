Crime map, July 1, 2022

Crimes reported for June 15, 2022

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Avenue J-9

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Eighth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-7

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 37800 block Sixth Street East

ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Place East and Avenue Q-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Lilac View Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue Q-12 and Rita Street

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue M-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block West Avenue L-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 52nd Street West

SUN VILLAGE

BURGLARY: 9000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

