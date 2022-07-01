Crimes reported for June 15, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block East Avenue J-9
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-7
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 37800 block Sixth Street East
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Place East and Avenue Q-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Lilac View Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue Q-12 and Rita Street
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue M-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block West Avenue L-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 52nd Street West
SUN VILLAGE
BURGLARY: 9000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
