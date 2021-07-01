Crime map, July 1, 2021

Crimes reported for June 15, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 169th Street East and Park Valley Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44100 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Second Street East

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Foxton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 37th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue S-10

ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Melton Avenue

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

