Crimes reported for June 15, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 169th Street East and Park Valley Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44100 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 37th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue S-10
ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Melton Avenue
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
