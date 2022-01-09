Crimes reported for Dec. 24, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16600 block Stagecoach Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44400 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Lightcap Street
RAPE: 2100 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Elm Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1400 block Boyden Avenue
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 96th Street East and Avenue T
LLANO
THEFT: 213th Street East and Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block Mountainside Drive
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: East Avenue Q-7 and Division Street
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Barrington Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.