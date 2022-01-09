Crime map, Jan. 9, 2022

Crimes reported for Dec. 24, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16600 block Stagecoach Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44400 block Sancroft Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block East Lightcap Street

RAPE: 2100 block East Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Elm Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1400 block Boyden Avenue

THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 96th Street East and Avenue T

LLANO

THEFT: 213th Street East and Fort Tejon Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block Mountainside Drive

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q-6

ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: East Avenue Q-7 and Division Street

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Barrington Street

