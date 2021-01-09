Crimes reported for Dec. 24, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2200 block Avenida del Mar
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 45500 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block Jason Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue S-12
ASSAULT: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block Beechdale Drive
THEFT: 40300 block Legacy Lane
THEFT: 40700 block White Cliff Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block 16th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 50th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L-4
