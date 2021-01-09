Crime map, Jan. 9, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 24, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2200 block Avenida del Mar

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 45500 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block Jason Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue S-12

ASSAULT: 39600 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block Beechdale Drive

THEFT: 40300 block Legacy Lane

THEFT: 40700 block White Cliff Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block 16th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 50th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L-4

