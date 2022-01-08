Crimes reported for Dec. 23, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 3700 block Smith Avenue
AGUA DULCE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33400 block Overland Trail
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block Thomas Drive
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block 18th Street East
BURGLARY: 45200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 7000 block East Avenue H
ROBBERY: 60th Street West and Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block Rucker Street
THEFT: 44100 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Herzel Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K-8
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 12300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 34900 block Sierra Highway
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12600 block East Avenue V-10
