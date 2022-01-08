Crime map, Jan. 8, 2022

Crimes reported for Dec. 23, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 3700 block Smith Avenue

AGUA DULCE

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33400 block Overland Trail

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1500 block Thomas Drive

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44600 block 21st Street West

ASSAULT: 45000 block 18th Street East

BURGLARY: 45200 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 7000 block East Avenue H

ROBBERY: 60th Street West and Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block Rucker Street

THEFT: 44100 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Herzel Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K-8

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 12300 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive

BURGLARY: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 34900 block Sierra Highway

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12600 block East Avenue V-10

