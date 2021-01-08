Crime map, Jan. 8, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 21, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block Lightcap Street

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42500 block Coronet Court

THEFT: 44500 block Freer Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 17th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 4800 block Cocina Lane

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Lago Lindo Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Sorrell Avenue

