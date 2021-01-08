Crimes reported for Dec. 21, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Lightcap Street
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42500 block Coronet Court
THEFT: 44500 block Freer Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 17th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 4800 block Cocina Lane
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Lago Lindo Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Sorrell Avenue
