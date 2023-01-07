Crimes reported for Dec. 22-23, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33600 block Red Rover Mine Road
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 34800 block Peterson Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39300 block 168th Street East
ASSAULT: 39900 block 179th Street East
ASSAULT: 40900 block 177th Street East
BURGLARY: 42700 block 220th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40900 block 177th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 42000 block Lupin Way
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 43600 block Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 41700 block Shain Lane
THEFT: 43600 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Milling Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9100 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 600 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 600 block Knollview Court
ASSAULT: 600 block Knollview Court
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Avenue R-3
BURGLARY: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ROBBERY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4000 block Prestwick Lane
THEFT: 41600 block Cielo Vista Drive
THEFT: 6500 block Stacy Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.