Crimes reported for Dec. 22, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-10
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 2000 block Double Play Way
THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 195th Street East and Avenue T
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Sagetree Street
BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 40th Street East and Avenue S-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Ninth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39000 block Foxholm Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block Penca Avenue
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 40200 block Vicker Way
THEFT: 5800 block Barcelona Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
ROBBERY: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
