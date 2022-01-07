0107 Crime map

Crimes reported for Dec. 22, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45100 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-10

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

BURGLARY: 2000 block Double Play Way

THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 195th Street East and Avenue T

ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Sagetree Street

BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 40th Street East and Avenue S-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Ninth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39000 block Foxholm Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block Penca Avenue

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 40200 block Vicker Way

THEFT: 5800 block Barcelona Drive

PEARBLOSSOM

ROBBERY: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway

