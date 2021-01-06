Crimes reported for Dec. 22, 2020
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 32900 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 50300 block 60th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue N-8
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 37200 block Amaryllis Terrace
ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 40300 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 37800 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41000 block 36th Street West
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Chalfont Lane
