Crimes reported for Dec. 22, 2020

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 32900 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44200 block 20th Street East

BURGLARY: 50300 block 60th Street West

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue N-8

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 37200 block Amaryllis Terrace

ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 40300 block 17th Street West

BURGLARY: 37800 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41000 block 36th Street West

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Chalfont Lane

