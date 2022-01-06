0106 crime mapai

Crimes reported for Dec. 19, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43400 block 25th Street West

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue H-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Purplebrush Avenue

THEFT: 40th Street East and Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Ruthron Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37500 block Royal Court

ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenbush Avenue

ROBBERY: 2600 block Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37500 block Royal Court

