Crimes reported for Dec. 19, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43400 block 25th Street West
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue H-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Purplebrush Avenue
THEFT: 40th Street East and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Ruthron Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Royal Court
ASSAULT: 38600 block Glenbush Avenue
ROBBERY: 2600 block Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37500 block Royal Court
