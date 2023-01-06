Crimes reported for Dec. 21, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2500 block Topaz Lane
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
BURGLARY: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43200 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 110th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Elder Creek Court
ASSAULT: 39800 block 18th Street West
ASSAULT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
