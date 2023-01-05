Crimes reported for Dec. 20, 2022
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 10:27 am
Crimes reported for Dec. 20, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 39800 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 42100 block 30th Street West
BURGLARY: 43900 block 12th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 45300 block 23rd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue H
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
LLANO
BURGLARY: 2100 block Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37700 block Gilworth Avenue
ASSAULT: 3800 block Prairie Lane
ASSAULT: 38400 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 38800 block Edgemont Drive
ASSAULT: 39800 block 18th Street West
ASSAULT: 4800 block Halen Street
BURGLARY: 37100 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 38300 block Antibes Drive
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block Tesoro Lane
THEFT: 40400 block Tiger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Center Drive
