0105 crime map

 Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for Dec. 20, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42700 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 7000 block East Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Raywood Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Evelyn Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 39500 block Armfield Avenue

ASSAULT: 5th Street East and Avenue R

BURGLARY: 38300 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block 12th Street East

THEFT: 37300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

