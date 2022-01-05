Crimes reported for Dec. 20, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42700 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 7000 block East Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Raywood Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Evelyn Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39500 block Armfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 5th Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 38300 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 37300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.