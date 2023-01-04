Crimes reported for Dec. 19, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Dec. 19, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 43800 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 43900 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue H-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 2600 block Stillmeadow Lane
THEFT: 44200 block Division Street
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue J-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 42nd Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 62nd Street West and Avenue K-4
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 10300 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 4100 block East Avenue Q-11
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 6600 block Campbell Street
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.