Crimes reported for Dec. 19, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45000 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue E and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43200 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block Acosta Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42600 block Eighth Street West
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Twinberry Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 4400 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 39500 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block West Avenue M-2
