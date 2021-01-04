Crime map, Jan. 4, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 19, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 33800 block Red Rover Mine Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue G

RAPE: 1000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue L-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Gingham Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Warren Court

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 39300 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-11

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42100 block 50th Street West

