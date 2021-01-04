Crimes reported for Dec. 19, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33800 block Red Rover Mine Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue G
RAPE: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Gingham Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Warren Court
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-11
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block 50th Street West
